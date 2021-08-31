Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

84,737 KM

Details Description

$9,252

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

NEW ARRIVAL | LOW KMS | A/C

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Used
  • Listing ID: 7700389
  • Stock #: 210727
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2DC060320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210727
  • Mileage 84,737 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Great value with air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, USB/aux inputs and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

