$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-277-6455
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
91,233KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413689
- Stock #: 67
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC068499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,233 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
