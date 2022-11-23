Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

91,233 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

91,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9413689
  • Stock #: 67
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC068499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

