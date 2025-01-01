Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota Matrix

122,253 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
12526423

2013 Toyota Matrix

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12526423
  2. 12526423
  3. 12526423
  4. 12526423
  5. 12526423
  6. 12526423
  7. 12526423
  8. 12526423
  9. 12526423
  10. 12526423
  11. 12526423
  12. 12526423
  13. 12526423
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,253KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE5DC058013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65238A
  • Mileage 122,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 27,993 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE 120,171 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger 7,293 KM $65,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2013 Toyota Matrix