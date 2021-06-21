2013 Toyota Matrix

$12,426 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438826

7438826 Stock #: 210794

210794 VIN: 2T1KU4EE0DC014016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210794

Mileage 94,351 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Halogen Headlamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.