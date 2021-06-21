Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Matrix

94,351 KM

Details Description Features

$12,426

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Touring PKG | SUNROOF | FOG LIGHTS | ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Matrix

Touring PKG | SUNROOF | FOG LIGHTS | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7438826
  2. 7438826
  3. 7438826
  4. 7438826
  5. 7438826
  6. 7438826
  7. 7438826
  8. 7438826
  9. 7438826
  10. 7438826
  11. 7438826
  12. 7438826
  13. 7438826
  14. 7438826
  15. 7438826
  16. 7438826
  17. 7438826
  18. 7438826
  19. 7438826
  20. 7438826
  21. 7438826
  22. 7438826
  23. 7438826
  24. 7438826
  25. 7438826
  26. 7438826
  27. 7438826
  28. 7438826
  29. 7438826
  30. 7438826
  31. 7438826
  32. 7438826
  33. 7438826
  34. 7438826
  35. 7438826
  36. 7438826
  37. 7438826
Contact Seller

$12,426

+ taxes & licensing

94,351KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7438826
  • Stock #: 210794
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE0DC014016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210794
  • Mileage 94,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMS & Great value automatic w/Touring Value Package including sunroof, alloy wheels, air conditioning, power group, fog lights, cruise control, heated exterior mirrors and traction control. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2021 MINI Cooper Cou...
 13,744 KM
$37,826 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 64,045 KM
$19,856 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 90,886 KM
$20,268 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory