<p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish ride? Look no further than this 2013 Toyota Prius c Premium, proudly offered by 613 Rides. This compact hatchback boasts a sleek red exterior and a comfortable grey interior, perfect for city driving and weekend adventures. With its 1.5L I4 hybrid engine and CVT transmission, this Prius c delivers impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle comes equipped with a wide array of features to enhance your driving experience. From its premium sound system and navigation system to its heated seats and sunroof, this Prius c has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring new destinations, this reliable and efficient vehicle is sure to impress.</p><p>With its spacious interior, generous cargo space, and a host of innovative features, this 2013 Toyota Prius c Premium offers the perfect balance of style, practicality, and fuel efficiency.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Prius c stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Technology:</strong> Experience the efficiency of hybrid technology with this fuel-saving engine.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with a crystal-clear audio experience.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Navigate your way with ease using the built-in GPS system.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy on those chilly mornings with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the power sunroof.</li></ul><p>With 160,818 km on the odometer, this Prius c is ready to take you wherever your journey may lead. Contact 613 Rides today to schedule a test drive and experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself!</p>

2013 Toyota Prius c

160,818 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius c

Premium

12251695

2013 Toyota Prius c

Premium

613 Rides

2600 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,818KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKDTB35D1037583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

03P0
A-1
C_

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

613 Rides

613 Rides

2600 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

2013 Toyota Prius c