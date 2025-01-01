$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius c
Premium
2013 Toyota Prius c
Premium
Location
613 Rides
2600 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish ride? Look no further than this 2013 Toyota Prius c Premium, proudly offered by 613 Rides. This compact hatchback boasts a sleek red exterior and a comfortable grey interior, perfect for city driving and weekend adventures. With its 1.5L I4 hybrid engine and CVT transmission, this Prius c delivers impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
This well-maintained vehicle comes equipped with a wide array of features to enhance your driving experience. From its premium sound system and navigation system to its heated seats and sunroof, this Prius c has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring new destinations, this reliable and efficient vehicle is sure to impress.
With its spacious interior, generous cargo space, and a host of innovative features, this 2013 Toyota Prius c Premium offers the perfect balance of style, practicality, and fuel efficiency.
Here are 5 features that make this Prius c stand out:
- Hybrid Technology: Experience the efficiency of hybrid technology with this fuel-saving engine.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with a crystal-clear audio experience.
- Navigation System: Navigate your way with ease using the built-in GPS system.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy on those chilly mornings with heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the power sunroof.
With 160,818 km on the odometer, this Prius c is ready to take you wherever your journey may lead. Contact 613 Rides today to schedule a test drive and experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
+16135140544