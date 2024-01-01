Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Toyota RAV4

195,325 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1723754398
  2. 1723754398
  3. 1723754398
  4. 1723754398
  5. 1723754398
  6. 1723754398
  7. 1723754398
  8. 1723754398
  9. 1723754398
  10. 1723754398
  11. 1723754398
  12. 1723754398
  13. 1723754398
  14. 1723754398
  15. 1723754398
  16. 1723754398
  17. 1723754398
  18. 1723754398
  19. 1723754398
  20. 1723754398
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,325KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV7DW012244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 149
  • Mileage 195,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 159,962 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 160,097 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB
2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB" OUTDOORSMAN 171,363 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4