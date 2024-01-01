$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,594KM
VIN 2T3RFREV9DW002278
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 194,594 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
