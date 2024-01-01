Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps</b><br> <br> Looking for an SUV, but dont want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what youre looking for. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 194,594 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Toyota RAV4

194,594 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12015562

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,594KM
VIN 2T3RFREV9DW002278

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps

Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 194,594 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/sun and safety pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/sun and safety pkg 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Subaru Forester X for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Subaru Forester X 277,724 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 143,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4