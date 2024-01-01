$14,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE Mobility
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE Mobility
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,653KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC8DS349998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 206,653 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
