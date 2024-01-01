Menu
<p>Tacoma V6 Double Cab!</p><p>Coming Soon Appointment Only!</p><p>613 822 2725!</p><p>DriveTown Ottawa</p>

2013 Toyota Tacoma

215,614 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,614KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN0DX013697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Tacoma V6 Double Cab!

Coming Soon Appointment Only!

613 822 2725!

DriveTown Ottawa

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Toyota Tacoma