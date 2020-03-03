Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota Tundra

5.7L V8 4X4 Only 113,000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tundra

5.7L V8 4X4 Only 113,000 KM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4708575
  2. 4708575
  3. 4708575
  4. 4708575
  5. 4708575
  6. 4708575
  7. 4708575
  8. 4708575
  9. 4708575
  10. 4708575
  11. 4708575
  12. 4708575
  13. 4708575
  14. 4708575
  15. 4708575
  16. 4708575
  17. 4708575
  18. 4708575
  19. 4708575
  20. 4708575
  21. 4708575
  22. 4708575
  23. 4708575
  24. 4708575
  25. 4708575
Contact Seller

$19,856

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,431KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4708575
  • Stock #: 200133
  • VIN: 5TFMY5F14DX278596
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

Only 113,000 KM! 5.7L V8 4X4 with dual climate control, cruise control, trailer hitch, brake controller, differential lock, box liner, AM/FM/CD with aux input, heated mirrors, traction control and much more. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, 4wd, awd

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,981 KM
$15,769 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 24,694 KM
$28,925 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima $...
 113,163 KM
$11,269 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message