$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2013 Toyota Tundra
2013 Toyota Tundra
5.7L Double Cab 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,016KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434790
- Stock #: AA678A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F10DX290082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 177,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7