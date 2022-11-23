2013 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434790

9434790 Stock #: AA678A

AA678A VIN: 5TFUY5F10DX290082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 177,016 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.