2013 Toyota Venza

162,508 KM

Details Description

$15,961

+ tax & licensing
$15,961

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN

2013 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$15,961

+ taxes & licensing

162,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10020846
  • Stock #: 23-1908A
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB9DU076533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $16440 - Our Price is just $15961!

Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Toyota Venza is a tall, mid-size wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 162,508 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

