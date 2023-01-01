$15,961+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
162,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10020846
- Stock #: 23-1908A
- VIN: 4T3ZA3BB9DU076533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Toyota Venza is a tall, mid-size wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 162,508 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
