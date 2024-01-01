Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

125,882 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2013 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,882KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB6DU040347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,882 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

613-218-3354

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Toyota Venza