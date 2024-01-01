$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN AWD
2013 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN AWD
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
125,882KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T3BA3BB6DU040347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,882 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 131,877 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX 178,671 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 156,900 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2013 Toyota Venza