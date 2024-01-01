Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!</b><br> <br> For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2013 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2013 Toyota Yaris continues in its quest of providing peaceful and economical travel with Toyotas commitment to reliability. The Yaris has a suite of high-tech audio and communications features, attractive styling, and the well-established Toyota reputation for reliability and resale value. The interior design is clean and modern with an emphasis on functionality. The compact dimensions make maneuvering through tight spots a breeze. The Yaris is the first Toyota vehicle to employ a single-windshield-wiper design, a feature often found on high-end European cars. This hatchback has 122,700 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Toyota Yaris

122,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,700KM
VIN JTDKTUD36DD567937

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9869A
  • Mileage 122,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2013 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Toyota Yaris continues in its quest of providing peaceful and economical travel with Toyota's commitment to reliability. The Yaris has a suite of high-tech audio and communications features, attractive styling, and the well-established Toyota reputation for reliability and resale value. The interior design is clean and modern with an emphasis on functionality. The compact dimensions make maneuvering through tight spots a breeze. The Yaris is the first Toyota vehicle to employ a single-windshield-wiper design, a feature often found on high-end European cars. This hatchback has 122,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats 55,294 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV - Low Mileage 47,128 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium - Heated Seats 7,940 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Yaris