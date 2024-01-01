$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Power Windows
2013 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,700KM
VIN JTDKTUD36DD567937
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9869A
- Mileage 122,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!
For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2013 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Toyota Yaris continues in its quest of providing peaceful and economical travel with Toyota's commitment to reliability. The Yaris has a suite of high-tech audio and communications features, attractive styling, and the well-established Toyota reputation for reliability and resale value. The interior design is clean and modern with an emphasis on functionality. The compact dimensions make maneuvering through tight spots a breeze. The Yaris is the first Toyota vehicle to employ a single-windshield-wiper design, a feature often found on high-end European cars. This hatchback has 122,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2013 Toyota Yaris