<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>COMES WITH AN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICATE>></p><p>MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS </p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

177,678 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

MANUAL/A/C/POWER GROUP/ SUNROOF CERTIFIED, 177 KM

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

MANUAL/A/C/POWER GROUP/ SUNROOF CERTIFIED, 177 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,678KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWBK7AJ3DM281892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Volkswagen Jetta