Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

150,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Watch This Vehicle
12764705

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

  1. 12764705
  2. 12764705
  3. 12764705
  4. 12764705
  5. 12764705
  6. 12764705
  7. 12764705
  8. 12764705
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7DM307734

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited 129,877 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL 8A for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL 8A 193,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Land Rover Evoque Pure Plus 5-Door for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Land Rover Evoque Pure Plus 5-Door 177,500 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2013 Volkswagen Jetta