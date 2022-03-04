Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

129,997 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577161
  • Stock #: 01604
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7DM392736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01604
  • Mileage 129,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

