2013 Volkswagen Jetta

174,624 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER GROUP, 174 KM

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER GROUP, 174 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671989
  • Stock #: DM381249
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7DM381249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DM381249
  • Mileage 174,624 KM

Vehicle Description

9900 + TAX + LICENSING>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 2.0, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
