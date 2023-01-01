Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

135,260 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC, POWER GROUP, A/C, HEATED SEATS, 135KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC, POWER GROUP, A/C, HEATED SEATS, 135KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1680102698
  2. 1680102698
  3. 1680102701
  4. 1680102702
  5. 1680102702
  6. 1680102703
  7. 1680102703
  8. 1680102703
  9. 1680102700
  10. 1680102703
  11. 1680102703
  12. 1680102703
  13. 1680102702
  14. 1680102703
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9776959
  • Stock #: DM278085
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3DM278085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DM278085
  • Mileage 135,260 KM

Vehicle Description

11500 + TAX + LICENSING>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 2L 4 CYL NON TURBO, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TITL WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 135,260 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 196,248 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 229,651 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory