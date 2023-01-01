$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - Navigation
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
227,116KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025463
- Stock #: C12709A
- VIN: WVGJV3AX2DW561737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,116 KM
Vehicle Description
While it is extremely simple and elegant on the outside, this Tiguan has one of the most luxurious interiors a small SUV crossover can have. This 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan offers a top-notch cabin and European driving manners. Its snappy engine makes it fun to drive on twisty road. All models now come with a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel. Volkswagen also drops the LE trim level. The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan distinguishes itself from other small crossover SUVs with an upscale interior and sophisticated driving dynamics.This SUV has 227,116 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Navigation
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5