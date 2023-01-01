Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

227,116 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
227,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10025463
  • Stock #: C12709A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX2DW561737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

While it is extremely simple and elegant on the outside, this Tiguan has one of the most luxurious interiors a small SUV crossover can have. This 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan offers a top-notch cabin and European driving manners. Its snappy engine makes it fun to drive on twisty road. All models now come with a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel. Volkswagen also drops the LE trim level. The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan distinguishes itself from other small crossover SUVs with an upscale interior and sophisticated driving dynamics.This SUV has 227,116 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 93,432 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA El...
 31,075 KM
$43,750 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Encore Co...
 125,880 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory