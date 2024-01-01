Menu
LOW KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats, sunroof, premium 8-inch display w/ navigation, backup camera, ELS surround premium audio, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Acura RDX

111,011 KM

Details Description

$17,208

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
111,011KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Luster Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats, sunroof, premium 8-inch display w/ navigation, backup camera, ELS surround premium audio, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

