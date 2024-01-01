$17,208+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura RDX
TECH AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Luster Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,011 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats, sunroof, premium 8-inch display w/ navigation, backup camera, ELS surround premium audio, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
