2014 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
+ taxes & licensing
Jet Black Audi A4 manual and a blast to drive. Heated Seats Bluetooth Audi Concert Sound System SAT Radio Ready Leather Seats Sunroof and more Come see this Audi before it's too late. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are opened until 9PM most nights. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1