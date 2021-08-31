Menu
2014 Audi A4

130,734 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro

2014 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 01183
  VIN: WAUBFCFL3EN025198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,734 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- All Wheel Drive
- Sunroof
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 10.1
L/100Km Hwy: 6.8

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

