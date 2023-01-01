Menu
2014 Audi Q5

122,614 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

TECHNIK AWD| PANO ROOF| NAV| REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT

TECHNIK AWD| PANO ROOF| NAV| REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

122,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472694
  • Stock #: 231276
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP1EA105409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,614 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE TECHNIK W/ NAVIGATION PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS!! 18-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

