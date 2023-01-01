$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Q5
TECHNIK AWD| PANO ROOF| NAV| REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
122,614KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10472694
- Stock #: 231276
- VIN: WA1VFCFP1EA105409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,614 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE TECHNIK W/ NAVIGATION PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS!! 18-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
