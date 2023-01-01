$129,000+ tax & licensing
$129,000
+ taxes & licensing
613-909-3884
2014 Audi R8
4.2 Coupe quattro / Clean CARFAX /
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
20,503KM
Used
- Stock #: L2-106
- VIN: WUAAUAFG2EN000887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7