Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi R8

20,503 KM

Details Description Features

$129,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$129,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2014 Audi R8

2014 Audi R8

4.2 Coupe quattro / Clean CARFAX /

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi R8

4.2 Coupe quattro / Clean CARFAX /

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 9799618
  2. 9799618
  3. 9799618
  4. 9799618
  5. 9799618
  6. 9799618
  7. 9799618
  8. 9799618
  9. 9799618
  10. 9799618
  11. 9799618
  12. 9799618
  13. 9799618
  14. 9799618
  15. 9799618
  16. 9799618
  17. 9799618
  18. 9799618
Contact Seller

$129,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,503KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9799618
  • Stock #: L2-106
  • VIN: WUAAUAFG2EN000887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L2-106
  • Mileage 20,503 KM

Vehicle Description

New listing ! Check out this 2014 Audi R8 quattro V8 4.2L 7 speed automatic transmission in phantom black pearl with enhanced leather interior, carbon fiber sigma sideblade, navigation, 12 speaker bang & Olufsen sound system

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2019 Tesla Model X 1...
 126,506 KM
$68,900 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 74,533 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 27,833 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory