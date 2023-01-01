Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

177,658 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,658KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10483923
  Stock #: P6742
  VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ982132

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6742
  • Mileage 177,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist!

Setting the pace for more than 30 years, this 3 Series is still the world leading mid size luxury sedan with a long and successful heritage. This 2014 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 177,658 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

