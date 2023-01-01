$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
177,658KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483923
- Stock #: P6742
- VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ982132
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6742
- Mileage 177,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Setting the pace for more than 30 years, this 3 Series is still the world leading mid size luxury sedan with a long and successful heritage. This 2014 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 177,658 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
