2014 BMW 328i

107,200 KM

Details Description Features

$20,469

+ tax & licensing
$20,469

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 BMW 328i

2014 BMW 328i

xDrive TOURING WAGON

2014 BMW 328i

xDrive TOURING WAGON

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$20,469

+ taxes & licensing

107,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5610099
  • Stock #: 200478
  • VIN: WBA3G7C57EKN36042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200478
  • Mileage 107,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed. Finished in Mineral Grey Metallic on Beige Dakota leather with Fineline Wood accents, Optional Turbine style 415 wheels, Driving Dynamic Control, Panoramic sunroof, navigation, heated seats, power trunk, 18' alloy wheels, heated steering, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats steering column, paddle shift, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic Bi-Xenon adaptive headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, rear parking sensors, push button start, memory seat, sport/comfort/eco modes, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of BMWs and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

