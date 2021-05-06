Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X3

77,556 KM

Details Description Features

$20,652

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,652

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X3

PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7066387
  2. 7066387
  3. 7066387
  4. 7066387
  5. 7066387
  6. 7066387
  7. 7066387
  8. 7066387
  9. 7066387
  10. 7066387
  11. 7066387
  12. 7066387
  13. 7066387
  14. 7066387
  15. 7066387
  16. 7066387
  17. 7066387
  18. 7066387
  19. 7066387
  20. 7066387
  21. 7066387
  22. 7066387
  23. 7066387
  24. 7066387
  25. 7066387
  26. 7066387
  27. 7066387
  28. 7066387
  29. 7066387
  30. 7066387
  31. 7066387
  32. 7066387
  33. 7066387
  34. 7066387
  35. 7066387
  36. 7066387
  37. 7066387
  38. 7066387
  39. 7066387
  40. 7066387
  41. 7066387
  42. 7066387
  43. 7066387
  44. 7066387
  45. 7066387
  46. 7066387
Contact Seller

$20,652

+ taxes & licensing

77,556KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7066387
  • Stock #: 210450
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C58E0D23092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210450
  • Mileage 77,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium package and low kms! Stunning xDrive Twin Power Turbo w/ black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats with memory system, front and rear parking assist sensors, power liftgate, 18'' alloy wheels, auto dimming mirrors, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic Xenon headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 86,058 KM
$29,325 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,187 KM
$17,752 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 48,550 KM
$48,756 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory