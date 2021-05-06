2014 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Premium package and low kms! Stunning xDrive Twin Power Turbo w/ black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats with memory system, front and rear parking assist sensors, power liftgate, 18'' alloy wheels, auto dimming mirrors, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic Xenon headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd
