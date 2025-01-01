$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
LEATHER - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
VIN KL4CJGSB5EB656783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2453A
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
Buick is known for big luxury, and this Encore delivers in every way except for stature, sticking to a less is more size that never skimps on luxury. This 2014 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 111,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Mechanical Tools and Jack
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Emissions, federal tier 2
Suspension, Touring ride and handling
Engine, ECOTEC turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI
Steering, power, variable effort, electronic
Exhaust, styled stainless steel
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Air filtration system with particulate filter
Passenger flat folding seat back
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel, heated
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
Driver, front 6-way power -inc: manual recline, pwr lumbar adjustment
Passenger, front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline
Rear 60/40, flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3 spoke, colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Instrumentation, analog, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass display
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed
Memory package, front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic
Rear passenger floor ducts, hot and cold air
Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors
Lighting, interior, ice blue ambient, located on instrument panel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
7" diagonal colour LCD display
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Child security rear door locks, power
Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag, roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions
Seatbelts, 3 point, driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters
Seatbelts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Child safety restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch -inc: 3 top tether points
Exterior
Rear intermittent wiper
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation
Roof Rails, silver painted
Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season
Spare wheel, steel, compact located under cargo floor
Spare tire, compact located under cargo floor
Lighting, headlamps, halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring, auto exterior lamp control
Lighting, fog lamps, front
Lighting, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured -inc: turn signals
Glass, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep tinted
Door handles, body colour with chrome strips
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2014 Buick Encore