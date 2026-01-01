$8,495+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Premium BOSE SOUND, LEATHER, ALLOYS
2014 Buick Encore
Premium BOSE SOUND, LEATHER, ALLOYS
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,616 KM
Vehicle Description
OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER! SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre
Import Car Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-722-3030