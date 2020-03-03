Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience FWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 4800528
  2. 4800528
  3. 4800528
  4. 4800528
  5. 4800528
  6. 4800528
  7. 4800528
  8. 4800528
  9. 4800528
  10. 4800528
  11. 4800528
  12. 4800528
  13. 4800528
  14. 4800528
  15. 4800528
  16. 4800528
  17. 4800528
  18. 4800528
  19. 4800528
  20. 4800528
  21. 4800528
  22. 4800528
  23. 4800528
Contact Seller

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,966KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800528
  • Stock #: 20-0156
  • VIN: KL4CJASB6EB571223
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Equipped with USB/AUX inputs, back up camera, power driver's seat, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 18" alloy wheels, fog lights and much more. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Touch Screen
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2015 RAM 3500 SLT Cr...
 112,684 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 151,908 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 126,067 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Send A Message