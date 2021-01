3.42 axle ratio

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination

Lighting, rear reading

Defogger, rear window, electric

Mats, floor, 1st and 2nd row, carpeted

Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted

Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment

Bluetooth wireless audio connectivity

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

3311 kg (7,300 lb) GVWR

Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr

Exhaust system, single, stainless steel

Lights, tail lights, LED

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temperature indicator, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information

Rear auxiliary heater w/rear passenger heating ducts

Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front frame mounted

Alternator, 160 amps

Grille, chrome surround, integral to fascia

Luggage rack, roof mounted with chrome accents -inc: centre cross bars

Mirrors, side view, heated, power adjustable and folding -inc: body-coloured w/chrome accents, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signals, ground illumination, reverse tilt-down

Mouldings, colour-keyed with chrome accents

Windshield wipers and washers, front wet arm with pulse washers -inc: rear window wiper

Floor covering, colour keyed

Brakes, 4-wheel ABS and 4-wheel disc

Cooler, auxiliary, external transmission oil cooler, heavy duty air-to-oil

Engine, Vortec 6.2L V8, FlexFuel -inc: sequential fuel injection (SFI), variable valve timing (VVT)

Level control, automatic, heavy-duty, air

Suspension, front, independent coil over shock and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear, 5-link -inc: variable rate springs, monotube shock absorbers

Suspension, road sensing, electronically controlled shock absorbers

Trailering equipment -inc: hitch platform w/2" receiver, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, (4) blunt-cut wires in IP harness for aftermarket trailer brake controller

Transfer case, AWD, electronic automatic system, full time

Seatbelts, 3-point belts for all seating positions -inc: driver/front passenger pretensioners

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and lockout features

Lighting, front fog, rectangular halogen

Spare tire carrier, lockable, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Climate control, tri-zone, automatic -inc: driver/front passenger individual climate settings, aux button to activate rear system, rear HVAC controls located in rear of floor console

Console, floor, front centre -inc: dual cupholders for front & rear, armrest, storage

Cupholders, four in front row, two in 2nd row, one in 3rd row

Seating, heated and cooled front seats -inc: multi-setting, seat cushions & backs

Steering column, power tilt-wheel

Steering, power-assist, rack-and-pinion

Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic, audible warning w/instrument panel-mounted shutoff switch

Instrumentation analog speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer and coolant temperature

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary outlets to power accessories, 12 volt -inc: (1) on instrument panel w/cigarette lighter, (1) inside centre console storage bin, (1) on back of centre console, (1) cargo area

XM satellite radio -inc: 130 channels, commercial-free music, news, sports, talk, comedy, digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Lighting, headlamps high-intensity discharge (HID) with automatic light control and twilight sentinel -inc: flash-to-pass, delay off feature

Air bags, front side impact -inc: thorax and pelvic protection