$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX
FWD 4dr Base
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,461KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GYFNAE30ES668119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,461 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Cadillac SRX (VIN: 3GYFNAE30ES668119) is a luxury crossover SUV known for its sophisticated design and advanced features.
- Powerful V6 engine
- Spacious and comfortable interior
- Advanced infotainment system with touchscreen interface
- Premium leather upholstery
- Panoramic sunroof
- Safety features including airbags and traction control
- Magnetic Ride Control for a smooth ride
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Rearview camera for enhanced visibility
- Sleek and stylish exterior design
The 2014 Cadillac SRX combines luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a sophisticated crossover
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 Cadillac SRX