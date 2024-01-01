Menu
The 2014 Cadillac SRX (VIN: 3GYFNAE30ES668119) is a luxury crossover SUV known for its sophisticated design and advanced features. Powerful V6 engine Powerful V6 engine
Spacious and comfortable interior Spacious and comfortable interior
Advanced infotainment system with touchscreen interface Advanced infotainment system with touchscreen interface
Premium leather upholstery
Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof
Safety features including airbags and traction control Safety features including airbags and traction control
Magnetic Ride Control for a smooth ride
Keyless entry and ignition Keyless entry and ignition
Rearview camera for enhanced visibility Rearview camera for enhanced visibility
Sleek and stylish exterior design
The 2014 Cadillac SRX combines luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a sophisticated crossover

$11,995

VIN 3GYFNAE30ES668119

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,461 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Cadillac SRX (VIN: 3GYFNAE30ES668119) is a luxury crossover SUV known for its sophisticated design and advanced features.

  • Powerful V6 engine
  • Spacious and comfortable interior
  • Advanced infotainment system with touchscreen interface
  • Premium leather upholstery
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Safety features including airbags and traction control
  • Magnetic Ride Control for a smooth ride
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Rearview camera for enhanced visibility
  • Sleek and stylish exterior design

The 2014 Cadillac SRX combines luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a sophisticated crossover

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Cadillac SRX