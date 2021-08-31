Menu
2014 Cadillac SRX

121,631 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

2014 Cadillac SRX

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,631KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848837
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE31ES549261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,631 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/cK12h4g6TbI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

