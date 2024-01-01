Menu
This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 122,431 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 151HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

122,431 KM

Diesel - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Diesel - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
122,431KM
VIN 1G1P75SZXE7159912

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,431 KM

This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 122,431 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 151HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Mylink

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

