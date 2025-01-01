$5,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 170 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH7E7212388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,050 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARTIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
