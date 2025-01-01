Menu
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT  RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARTIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

170,050 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 170 KM

12563111

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 170 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH7E7212388

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,050 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
2014 Chevrolet Cruze