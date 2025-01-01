Menu
Style, reliability, and practicality all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick. 

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13181A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

Style, reliability, and practicality all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Shift knob, leather wrapped
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Steering, power, electric
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis

Safety

Child security rear door locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
Audio interface

Exterior

Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Compact spare wheel and tire
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Chrome wheel covers, bolt on
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wheels, 16" steel
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

