2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT A/C CRUISE PWR GRP REMOTE START LOADED

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT A/C CRUISE PWR GRP REMOTE START LOADED

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,256

+ taxes & licensing

  93,125KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4442859
  Stock #: 200011
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7290457
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Automatic with air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, leather wrapped steering, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

