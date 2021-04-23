Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

111,221 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

LT

LT

Location

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

111,221KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6990320
  • Stock #: 21-6008A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1E7324986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,221 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, FULL DISCLOSURE

Compare at $8235 - Myers Cadillac is just $7995!

JUST IN- 2014 CRUZE LT AUTO SEDAN- CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, FULL POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, NEW TIRES, **SEE PHOTO'S OF SCRATCH ON DRIVER SIDE, FULL DISCLOSURE!! PRICED BASED ON DAMAGES. DOES WITH WITH SAFETY AND DETAILING!! PRICED TO MOVE!! FINANCE AVAILABLE

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
6-Speaker Audio System
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
6-way manual driver seat adjuster
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Compact spare wheel and tire
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Steering, power, electric
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather wrapped
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Chrome wheel covers, bolt on
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wheels, 16" steel
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
Audio interface
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-2277

