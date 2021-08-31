Menu
2014 Chevrolet Malibu

115,317 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7743561
  • Stock #: 01189
  • VIN: 1G11B5SL1EF214768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01189
  • Mileage 115,317 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Power Windows
- Keyless Entry
- Alloy Wheels
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
-


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 8.0
L/100Km Hwy: 5.3

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

