Listed here is the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, 4X4. This vehicle is powered by a handy  V8 engine. SILVER  Exterior with a GRAY Cloth Interior. It has an automatic transmission, Bluetooth, heated seats, climate control, cruise control, auxiliary power ports, a short box, a bedliner, SAFETY CERTIFICATION included in the price, and much more

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,105 KM

Details

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC5EG314916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5211
  • Mileage 164,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Listed here is the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, 4X4. This vehicle is powered by a handy  V8 engine. SILVER  Exterior with a GRAY Cloth Interior. It has an automatic transmission, Bluetooth, heated seats, climate control, cruise control, auxiliary power ports, a short box, a bedliner, SAFETY CERTIFICATION included in the price, and much more ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

