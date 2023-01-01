$22,871+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab Standard Box
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab Standard Box
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$22,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5211
- Mileage 164,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Listed here is the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, 4X4. This vehicle is powered by a handy V8 engine. SILVER Exterior with a GRAY Cloth Interior. It has an automatic transmission, Bluetooth, heated seats, climate control, cruise control, auxiliary power ports, a short box, a bedliner, SAFETY CERTIFICATION included in the price, and much more ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725