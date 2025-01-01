Menu
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck w/1WT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

130,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

13168496

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,562KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC0EZ199226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 130,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-680-4171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500