$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck w/1WT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck w/1WT
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,562KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC0EZ199226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 130,562 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 183,220 KM $28,977 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 91,865 KM $12,895 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX 268,620 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500