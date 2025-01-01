Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that can handle both work and play? Check out this used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with the 2LZ trim, available now at 613 Rides! This rugged beauty, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road and turn heads. Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. With 154,299km on the odometer, this Silverado is primed for many more miles of reliable performance.</p><p>This Silverado isnt just about brawn; its also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The LTZ trim offers a premium feel with added comforts and conveniences. This truck seamlessly blends capability with sophistication, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish pickup.</p><p>Here are a few standout features to get you excited:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Experience thrilling performance and the muscle you need for towing and hauling.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, offering superior traction and control in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Luxurious LTZ Trim:</strong> Enjoy premium comfort and style with a well-appointed interior and refined features.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel Capability:</strong> Benefit from fuel flexibility, allowing you to choose between gasoline and E85 fuel.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Carry passengers and cargo with ease, thanks to the four-door configuration and ample interior space.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

154,299 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/2LZ

Watch This Vehicle
13188476

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/2LZ

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1763477817122
  2. 1763477817609
  3. 1763477818119
  4. 1763477818572
  5. 1763477819047
  6. 1763477819528
  7. 1763477819971
  8. 1763477820425
  9. 1763477820888
  10. 1763477821364
  11. 1763477821808
  12. 1763477822275
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,299KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKSEC7EZ358438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that can handle both work and play? Check out this used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with the 2LZ trim, available now at 613 Rides! This rugged beauty, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road and turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. With 154,299km on the odometer, this Silverado is primed for many more miles of reliable performance.

This Silverado isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The LTZ trim offers a premium feel with added comforts and conveniences. This truck seamlessly blends capability with sophistication, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish pickup.

Here are a few standout features to get you excited:

  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience thrilling performance and the muscle you need for towing and hauling.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, offering superior traction and control in all conditions.
  • Luxurious LTZ Trim: Enjoy premium comfort and style with a well-appointed interior and refined features.
  • Flex Fuel Capability: Benefit from fuel flexibility, allowing you to choose between gasoline and E85 fuel.
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Carry passengers and cargo with ease, thanks to the four-door configuration and ample interior space.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/2LZ for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/2LZ 154,299 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper 5dr HB for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 MINI Cooper 5dr HB 178,841 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Forest River IBEX 19RBM 19-FOOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Forest River IBEX 19RBM 19-FOOT 0 $25,995 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500