$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/2LZ
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup that can handle both work and play? Check out this used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with the 2LZ trim, available now at 613 Rides! This rugged beauty, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road and turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and control you need, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures. With 154,299km on the odometer, this Silverado is primed for many more miles of reliable performance.
This Silverado isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The LTZ trim offers a premium feel with added comforts and conveniences. This truck seamlessly blends capability with sophistication, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish pickup.
Here are a few standout features to get you excited:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience thrilling performance and the muscle you need for towing and hauling.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, offering superior traction and control in all conditions.
- Luxurious LTZ Trim: Enjoy premium comfort and style with a well-appointed interior and refined features.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Benefit from fuel flexibility, allowing you to choose between gasoline and E85 fuel.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Carry passengers and cargo with ease, thanks to the four-door configuration and ample interior space.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
