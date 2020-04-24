Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 2WD with 6.5' Box

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 2WD with 6.5' Box

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$18,860

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,527KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4913472
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEH0EZ364542
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

