Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,038 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L V8 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | A/C | POWER GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L V8 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | A/C | POWER GROUP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,038KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7646749
  • Stock #: 211034
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC2EZ357002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211034
  • Mileage 87,038 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8 4X4 with 17 wheels, cargo cover, air conditioning, power group, box liner, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 24,491 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 113,058 KM
$15,956 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 94,283 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory