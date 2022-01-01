Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

148,454 KM

$22,516

+ tax & licensing
$22,516

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT | NEW ARRIVAL | TOW PKG | ASSIST CORNER STEPS

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT | NEW ARRIVAL | TOW PKG | ASSIST CORNER STEPS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,516

+ taxes & licensing

148,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8133358
  • Stock #: 220043
  • VIN: 1GCNCPEHXEZ167070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 220043
  • Mileage 148,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped 1500 with tow package, assist corner steps, 17 painted steel wheels, AM/FM, automatic headlamps, A/C, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

