Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,425 KM

Details Description

$27,826

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,826

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | POWER GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | POWER GROUP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$27,826

+ taxes & licensing

146,425KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181222
  • Stock #: 220033
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC7EZ340403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220033
  • Mileage 146,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value finished in Deep Ruby Metallic with 17 alloy wheels, tow package, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, running boards, air conditioning, OnStar, keyless entry, tinted windows, automatic headlights, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 55,646 KM
$43,987 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,045 KM
$41,726 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX ...
 19,679 KM
$27,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory