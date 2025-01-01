$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
1LT| LOW KMS| 16IN ALLOYS| BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
104,074KM
VIN 3GNCJLEB9EL120435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250940
- Mileage 104,074 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! 1LT W/ 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, trailer hitch receiver, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
