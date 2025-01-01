Menu
LOW KMS! 1LT W/ 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, trailer hitch receiver, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Chevrolet Trax

104,074 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
104,074KM
VIN 3GNCJLEB9EL120435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250940
  • Mileage 104,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-746-8500

