ONLY 88,000 KMS AND CERTIFIED!! True Blue Peal finish w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Chrysler 200

88,268 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200

ONLY 88,000 KMS! | BLUETOOTH |PWR GROUP |CERTIFIED

2014 Chrysler 200

ONLY 88,000 KMS! | BLUETOOTH |PWR GROUP |CERTIFIED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,268KM
VIN 1C3CCBAB5EN176444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Chrysler 200