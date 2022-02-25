Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler 200

64,803 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8419437
  2. 8419437
  3. 8419437
  4. 8419437
  5. 8419437
  6. 8419437
  7. 8419437
  8. 8419437
  9. 8419437
  10. 8419437
  11. 8419437
  12. 8419437
  13. 8419437
  14. 8419437
  15. 8419437
  16. 8419437
  17. 8419437
  18. 8419437
  19. 8419437
  20. 8419437
  21. 8419437
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419437
  • Stock #: 01516
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAG4EN204116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01516
  • Mileage 64,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 60,468 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 178,614 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn...
 110,339 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory